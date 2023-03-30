Xbox controller patent sports a touchscreen with lots of possible uses

HQ

Do you remember the Dreamcast controller? Often considered to be one of the best of all time. One of its coolest features was the VMU, a memory card with a small screen, that when inserted into the controller could give you extra information.

A game that used this in a smart way was Resident Evil - Code: Veronica, which had your health visible on the tiny controller screen at all time. So why do we talk about this clever, but ancient, solution? Well, it seems like Microsoft have something similar planned for Xbox. They have filed a patent for an Xbox controller with a built in touch screen, which can be used for several things like quickly selecting different loadouts, access social media, check your battery level, display important game information, change the volume and so on.

As usual, a patent doesn't automatically means it will be used in the end, but Microsoft is believed to research new features for the Xbox controller as the PlayStation 5 controller offered plenty of exciting new capabilities. We wouldn't rule out an updated controller sooner or later, and having a useful touchscreen seems like something that would open up some pretty unique opportunities.

Thanks GameRant