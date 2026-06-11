Xbox content chief explains why Blade and The Elder Scrolls VI were absent from its showcase

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Gears of War, Halo, Fable. They all appeared and gave us some big news as part of the Xbox Games Showcase, as well as plenty of other games fit to make headlines. However, now the dust has settled on the showcase, fans are scratching their heads wondering where titles like Arkane's Blade and The Elder Scrolls VI were.

Speaking with Variety, Xbox's chief content officer Matt Booty explained that simply not everything could be in one show. "It's a big show, I can't fit everything in. It's a big show, and there's other beats coming up in the year," he said, confirming "there's always the potential" to hear more about the games we didn't see.

We imagine this applies much more to Blade than it does to The Elder Scrolls VI. It just passed eight years to the date that the game was announced, and we've barely seen more than that cinematic trailer since. Not many of us were really expecting the game to show up again, but Booty did answer the question about where it was.

"I would say one of the more challenging balancing acts of someone in a job like mine is balancing that you want to go show the world all the cool stuff you're working on, and you want to get them excited early, but we also know that we want to wait till the right moment. When you decide to show it, you want it to be the best you've got...I can tell you, having visited Bethesda and sat with Todd and seen Elder Scrolls playing, it looks amazing, and it's coming along well. And we'll make sure to announce it and really reveal it at the right time."

So, nothing concrete still, but we do know that this is the way the games industry can be sometimes. Game is announced, then we wait years and years to see anything more as the studio doesn't want to draw out the hype over too long of a period. If GTA VI releases this year, though, we'll soon have a new most-anticipated game, and for a lot of people it'll understandably by The Elder Scrolls VI.