Xbox consoles are about to support external USB drives larger than 16TB

HQ

As games get bigger, the storage space offered by PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X is not nearly enough, and expanding it is wallet-busting. Fortunately, you can use cheap standard external hard drives for your games from previous generations (even play straight from it) or to store games from this generation so you don't have to download them every time.

The only problem is that this limit is set at 8 terabytes for PlayStation 5 and 16 terabytes for Xbox Series S/X, which is not always enough either, especially for those who want to save all their purchases so they are still there even if the servers go down. That's why we now have some happy news from Microsoft.

They have launched a new update for insiders that will allow them to use hard drives larger than 16 terabytes. Usually it takes a few months with the insiders for a feature to be released to the public, but there are many indications that you will be able to have your entire Xbox collection, from Xbox to Xbox 360, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X saved on the same hard drive in the near future.