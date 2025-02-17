Xbox console sales massively struggled in 2024: Less than 300,000 sold units in Europe

HQ

Things are not going well for Microsoft and Xbox when it comes to hardware sales. 2024 has turned out to have somewhat disastrous sales figures. According to The Portal, only 2.7 million units were sold in the US market, while only 290,000 units were sold in Europe. Between October and December last year alone, PlayStation sold 9.5 million units, outperforming Xbox... by a lot.

But hardware hasn't been the focus for Microsoft, as they've probably realised they can't compete with their rivals. It's clear that the strategy is Game Pass and releasing the big games on competitors' consoles. It remains to be seen if this is a strategy that is sustainable in the long term, but it is a little doubtful when the numbers are this low.

What do you think about these sales figures?