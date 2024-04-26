Xbox console sales dropped by 31% last quarter

HQ

Microsoft reported its results for the last quarter (January - March) on Thursday evening and had both good and bad news. The good is that Microsoft continues to make incredible amounts of money and even outperformed earnings, causing the stock price to rally by over 5% after closing.

The bad (from a gamer's perspective), however, is that Xbox did not contribute to this. Admittedly, the gaming division grew by a staggering 51% year-on-year in 2023 - but this is mainly due to the acquisition of Activision Blizzard (growth excluding this was 1%).

For Xbox consoles, the picture is gloomier, with hardware sales down 31%, which Microsoft says was "driven by lower volume of consoles sold" - and we can expect a similar result this quarter.

Thanks The Verge