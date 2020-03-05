LIVE

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | The Division 2: Warlords of New York
Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news

Xbox considers option to choose which games get auto updates

Long queues in the Xbox updates tab could become a thing of the past.

Games are constantly being updated these days, and whether you have a data cap or not, you have probably been frustrated to find huge update downloads waiting for you, preventing your fun as you are either out of data to download, or have games you rarely play being updated instead of the game you wanted to enjoy tonight.

A gamer decided to ask the Xbox boss Phil Spencer on Twitter if we can "get a feature to pick and choose what games get auto-updated", and fortunately, Spencer thought that was an excellent idea and replied:

"This is a good feature idea. I usually uninstall things I don't want updated (and leave the game pinned if I want to come back to it) but I like being able to mark installed games that I don't want updated until I launch them. I'll forward to the team. Thanks."

This is, of course, no confirmation that this will ever happen regardless, but Spencer does, of course, get an infinite amount of questions like these, and him actually reaching out about it does increase the chances a lot.

Would you like to be able to put games on update hold?

Xbox considers option to choose which games get auto updates


Loading next content