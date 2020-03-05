Xbox considers option to choose which games get auto updates

Games are constantly being updated these days, and whether you have a data cap or not, you have probably been frustrated to find huge update downloads waiting for you, preventing your fun as you are either out of data to download, or have games you rarely play being updated instead of the game you wanted to enjoy tonight.

A gamer decided to ask the Xbox boss Phil Spencer on Twitter if we can "get a feature to pick and choose what games get auto-updated", and fortunately, Spencer thought that was an excellent idea and replied:

"This is a good feature idea. I usually uninstall things I don't want updated (and leave the game pinned if I want to come back to it) but I like being able to mark installed games that I don't want updated until I launch them. I'll forward to the team. Thanks."

This is, of course, no confirmation that this will ever happen regardless, but Spencer does, of course, get an infinite amount of questions like these, and him actually reaching out about it does increase the chances a lot.

Would you like to be able to put games on update hold?