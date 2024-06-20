English
Xbox confirms participation at this year's Gamescom

Various upcoming titles will be present from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda, and Activision Blizzard.

Earlier today, we reported that Sony won't be at Gamescom this year, which means it's the fifth year in a row they are not a part of Europe's biggest gaming expo. We assume Microsoft saw this as a great opportunity to announce that they will in fact be at Gamescom this year, and writes on Threads:

"Here are just a few you can expect to see: Age of Mythology: Retold, Avowed, Ara: History Untold, Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred, Diablo Immortal, The Elder Scrolls Online, Fallout 76, Towerborne, and World of Warcraft: The War Within. More to come!"

Microsoft also says they will have their "biggest booth yet" for the event, which is in line with a recent rumour claiming that the Xbox team plans something big for this German event.

Gamescom 2024 runs from August 21-25 and takes place in Cologne. If you want to visit the event, head over this way to read more about it and get tickets.

