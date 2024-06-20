Xbox confirms participation at this year's Gamescom

HQ

Earlier today, we reported that Sony won't be at Gamescom this year, which means it's the fifth year in a row they are not a part of Europe's biggest gaming expo. We assume Microsoft saw this as a great opportunity to announce that they will in fact be at Gamescom this year, and writes on Threads:

"Here are just a few you can expect to see: Age of Mythology: Retold, Avowed, Ara: History Untold, Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred, Diablo Immortal, The Elder Scrolls Online, Fallout 76, Towerborne, and World of Warcraft: The War Within. More to come!"

Microsoft also says they will have their "biggest booth yet" for the event, which is in line with a recent rumour claiming that the Xbox team plans something big for this German event.

Gamescom 2024 runs from August 21-25 and takes place in Cologne. If you want to visit the event, head over this way to read more about it and get tickets.