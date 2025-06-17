Xbox confirms new next-generation consoles in partnership with AMD

HQ

To anyone who thinks that Microsoft might be moving away from the console market, Sarah Bond has other things to say. In a video shared on Tuesday afternoon, the President of Xbox announced a partnership with AMD to power "their next-generation hardware lineup", specifying "across console, handheld, PC, cloud and accesories".

Microsoft is determined in bringing the "next generation of graphics innovation to unlock a deeper level of visual quality and immersive gameplay experiences", powered by AI.

However, while it's explicitly said that Microsoft will bring new, next-generation consoles, they insist on their idea of having the same Xbox experience on consolas, PC or any devided with Cloud Gaming, "not locked to a single store or tied to a one device". Instead, they add that Windows must be the number one platform for gaming.

We may be still years ago to see the new Xbox generation, but the best news of all is that Microsoft will ensure that they will "maintain compatibility with your existing library of Xbox games", addressing one of the biggest concerns of Xbox players who have been purchasing digital games since the Xbox 360.