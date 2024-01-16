Xbox confirms Indiana Jones game will launch in 2024

HQ

Microsoft didn't say anything about Machine Games' Indiana Jones game launching in 2024 when confirming that this year's first Developer Direct stream will happen on Thursday, but it seemed kind of obvious. Not only did last January's show only include games coming in 2023, the Swedish studio saying we'd see several minutes of gameplay made it clear the game was very far into development. Then it made sense that several credible rumours claimed that what we'll just call Indiana Jones for the time being is slated to release this year, which is probably one of the reasons why we have our confirmation today.

Xbox Wire has published an article that isn't just reminding us Thursday's Developer Direct will start at 8 PM GMT / 9 PM CET, how to watch it and stuff like that. It also confirms that all of the games shown, which officially means Avowed, Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, Ara: History Untold and most definitely not least Indiana Jones, will launch later in 2024. That "later" part also seems to indicate we won't see another game shadow drop like 2023's Hi-Fi Rush, but that doesn't mean we won't see a fifth, secret game;)