Xbox confirms Game Pass is getting a price increase and new tier

Xbox Game Studios games becoming available on PlayStation and Nintendo consoles weren't the only rumoured changes that made the internet go nuts earlier this year. We've also heard rumblings about Game Pass changing with a price increase, new tiers and more. Now it's time to see how people react to the confirmation of the latter.

Because Windows Central's Jez Corden has received confirmation from Microsoft that Game Pass will go through multiple changes in the coming weeks and months:



Xbox Game Pass for console will be replaced by a new tier called Xbox Game Pass Standard. This will only give you access to Microsoft's back catalogue of games, as it won't include first-party games on launch day any more. Standard will be priced at $14.99 per month.



Those of you already subscribed to Xbox Game Pass for console will keep it, so you'll still get Xbox Game Studios games on day one and such. It's already too late to subscribe to this now, however, as new members won't get the option starting today. From the 12th of September, existing subscribers be able to stack Xbox Game Pass for console for up to 13 months. If you already have more than 13 months stacked, you won't be impacted by this.



Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will not be changed, but it will get its expected price increase. The new price will be $19.99 per month instead of the current $16.99.



Then it makes sense that PC Game Pass is also getting more expensive, going from $9.99 to $11.99 per month.



Xbox Game Pass Core (the one that replaced Xbox Live Gold) will continue to cost $9.99 per month, but an annual subscription goes from $59.99 to $74.99.



The price increases will be global, so you can find the new prices for your country here. We're told the new prices will go into effect on the 12th of September, so you might want to extend your subscription for "cheap" while you can.

What do you think about these changes? Are they worth it for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and more?