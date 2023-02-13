Xbox confirms Game Pass hurts sales numbers

HQ

There's no doubt that Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass are the best deals in gaming for us consumers, but developers making these deals with Microsoft have shared some very different thoughts about it. Xbox boss Phil Spencer claimed being on Game Pass actually helped games sell more in 2018, but that's not the case. Not anymore at least.

The fine folks over at GamesIndustry.biz have seen the UK Competition and Markets Authority's provisional report on the Microsoft-Activision Blizzard acquisition, and it includes the following statement:

"Microsoft also submitted that its internal analysis shows a [redacted]% decline in base game sales twelve months following their addition on Game Pass."

Even Activision has made its fears about that clear in the past, as the report also states the Call of Duty publisher believed that putting its titles on Game Pass would:

"(...) severely cannibalise B2P [buy-to-play] sales, particularly in the case of newer releases."

Makes sense, doesn't it? Sure, word of mouth will obviously lead to some sales and maybe more people subscribing to Game Pass. The success of Hi-Fi Rush on Steam is the most recent example of that, but having close to 30 million Game Pass subscribers getting games for "free" will obviously hurt most titles in terms of sales numbers. The only questions are: how much is paying the developers and/or publishers for bringing their games to Game Pass and how many spend more on microtransactions and such to support games that take this offer?