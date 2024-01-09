Xbox confirms 2024's first Developer Direct show for next week

HQ

Last January's Developer Direct ended up being quite successful for Xbox by revealing more about Forza Motorsport, Minecraft Legends, Redfall and The Elder Scrolls Online while announcing and launching Hi-Fi Rush, so it was no surprise when rumours about another one happening this month seriously started spreading a couple of weeks ago. Microsoft has decided to follow tradition by confirming this days after the rumours reached the boiling point.

2024's first Xbox Developer Direct will start at 8 PM BST / 9 PM CET on the 18th of January, and we're told to expect new gameplay trailers for MachineGames' Indiana Jones game, Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, Avowed and Ara: History Untold in the show.

After that, The Elder Scrolls Online will have its own stream to reveal what's happening in 2024.