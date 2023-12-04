Xbox commits more than a billion dollars year to support Game Pass

HQ

If you've ever wondered how much money it costs Microsoft to bring your favourite AAA titles to Game Pass so that you can access the game in its entirety as part of your subscription, Microsoft Gaming head honcho, Phil Spencer, has now provided an insight into precisely this.

In an interview with Windows Central, Spencer revealed, "We've put a lot of money into the market, over a billion dollars a year supporting third-party games coming into Game Pass. What we see in Game Pass is a service that supports all kinds of games, from the biggest games, to the unknown indie games that you didn't know you would love until you played it."

This all comes after Spencer recently confirmed that there are no immediate plans to bring Game Pass to PlayStation or Nintendo consoles, despite recent rumours suggesting so.