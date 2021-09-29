English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Xbox Cloud Gaming tests on consoles has now started

It's only available for Xbox Insiders right now, however.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Microsoft has now announced that Xbox Cloud Gaming for consoles has arrived for users in the Xbox Insiders program. This makes it possible to play games you haven't installed yet, and is a great way of trying out Xbox Game Pass titles before actually downloading them and potentially saves storage on your SSD.

It also makes it possible to play Xbox Series S/X games like Microsoft Flight Simulator on a regular Xbox One in 60 FPS and 1080p. There are a few issues reported, so we assume it will be a few months until the feature is launched publicly, but at least we know it's coming and is fairly close now.

Xbox Cloud Gaming tests on consoles has now started


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy