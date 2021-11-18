Xbox Cloud Gaming officially released for Xbox

HQ

If you feel like playing titles that are too graphically demanding for your Xbox One, just try a new game out without the need to actually download it, start a new title the same second as you begin downloading it or just want to save storage space on your Xbox Series S (or any other reason, really) - Microsoft has some good news for you.

Xbox Cloud Gaming (beta) has now launched for Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X in 25 regions, including most of Europe. This means you can just look for the cloud icon on Xbox Game Pass and start playing right away, and it is now also possible to enjoy Microsoft Flight Simulator on Xbox One.

Check out this short introduction trailer to this pretty cool new feature below.