Xbox Cloud Gaming officially launched for PC and Apple phones

After being available to select users in a beta, Xbox Cloud Gaming has now been officially launched for both Apple phones/tablets and PC. This means Xbox Game Pass Ultimate users can now play 100+ games streamed from the cloud via the browsers Chrome, Edge and Safari.

Microsoft promises they are "making significant improvements to the overall experience" and confirms that the Xbox Cloud Gaming is "now powered by custom Xbox Series X hardware". Here's what Vice President & Head of Product at Xbox Cloud Gaming Catherine Gluckstein had to say on this topic:

"Xbox Cloud Gaming is now powered by custom Xbox Series X hardware. We've been upgrading Microsoft datacenters around the globe with the fastest, most powerful Xbox hardware to give you faster load times, improved frame rates, and an experience of a new generation of gaming.

To ensure the lowest latency, highest quality experience across the broadest set of devices, we will be streaming at 1080p and up to 60fps. Going forward we'll continue to innovate and add more features to enhance your cloud gaming experience."

Microsoft also shared an Xbox Wire article on peripherals that will make your gaming experience for iPhone better, even though many titles also features touch controls. Check out the video below for more information about Xbox Cloud Gaming for Apple phones/tablets and PC.