Xbox Cloud Gaming now works with lower Game Pass tiers

Xbox is further blurring the lines between its console and PC offering. A new update has been announced for Game Pass, one which will make Cloud streaming technology available for the lower tiers of Game Pass, both Core and Standard, all while opening the doors to enable access to PC versions of games featured on Game Pass, regardless of platform of choice, through Cloud systems.

In an Xbox Wire post, it's confirmed that you will no longer need to pay for the top tier Ultimate category of Game Pass to be able to access Cloud going forward. Or rather, you soon won't, as the rollout is beginning with Xbox Insiders and seemingly eventually will come to the general public.

As for why this is happening, Xbox explains: "We're always exploring more ways to make your Xbox experience centered around you - your content, benefits, and playstyle. That's why we're making it easier to enjoy the games you love, wherever you are, and on any device."

Looking at the PC version update, through Cloud systems, you will also now be able to play the PC version of Game Pass titles on your console or Windows handheld device, all as part of Xbox's efforts to "broaden your library and make it easier to jump into your favorite games across more screens."

Will you be checking out Cloud now that it's easier to access?