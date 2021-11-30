Xbox Cloud Gaming gets even better with Edge

HQ

We know a whole lot of you have tried Xbox Cloud Gaming, which is now available on Android, iOS, PC and Xbox. This makes it possible to play Xbox Game Pass titles wherever you have fast internet.

Unfortunately, even though hardware similar to Xbox Series X are powering the games, the image quality can't fully compete with locally rendered games yet, but now Xbox Cloud Gaming has taken a step to close the gap to some extent. As revealed on Xbox Wire, Microsoft's own browser Edge has now got a Clarity Boost when playing Xbox Cloud Gaming.

You currently need Microsoft Edge Canary for this to work properly, which is a free download for Edge, and a few easy steps explained in the Xbox Wire link above. Microsoft also says that "Clarity Boost will be available to all Microsoft Edge users by next year", so we hopefully won't have to wait long for a full release.

Check out the comparison of Gabriel Diaz of Gears Tactics fame below, with the regular Xbox Cloud Gaming quality to the left, and Edge Clarity Boost to the right.