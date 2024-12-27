Xbox Cloud Gaming faces delays and disruptions in service

HQ

Xbox Cloud Gaming users have faced significant delays and connection issues since Thursday, with some reports claiming it takes up to 50 minutes or more to load a game. Many players have also experienced unexpected disconnections, frustrating the gaming community. Microsoft's official status page acknowledged these disruptions, noting that some users might struggle to start games or face disconnections once they begin playing. While the company has confirmed the issue, it has not provided a clear explanation or timeline for resolution.

This setback comes at a tough time for Xbox, as cloud gaming has been heavily promoted as a core feature of their platform. The ability to stream games seamlessly across devices has been a key selling point in Microsoft's "This is an Xbox" marketing campaign. The recent hiccup in service is likely to raise concerns among users who rely on the feature for their gaming experience.

While Microsoft has assured players that they are working on resolving the issue, it remains unclear whether the problem has been fixed or is still being addressed. As of now, players will have to wait for further updates.

