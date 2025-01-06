Xbox Cloud Gaming expands to LG's latest Smart TVs

HQ

Microsoft has revealed that Xbox Cloud Gaming will soon be available on LG's newest Smart TV models, bringing cloud gaming directly to your living room without the need for a console. Gamers who subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will be able to stream a vast library of games through LG's built-in Gaming Portal. While the feature will be available on the latest models, it remains uncertain whether older LG TVs will receive the update, though Microsoft promises to share more information soon.

This move follows Xbox's successful rollout of Cloud Gaming on select Samsung TVs, marking a significant step forward in the growing trend of gaming without dedicated hardware. With cloud gaming services rapidly evolving, players can now enjoy high-quality gaming experiences with nothing more than a smart TV and a controller. Whether this will become the new standard for gaming or just a passing trend remains to be seen.

As technology continues to push boundaries, what do you think—will cloud gaming ever replace the need for traditional consoles, or does the real console still hold a crucial edge?