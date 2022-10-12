Xbox Cloud Gaming confirmed for Meta Quest 2

HQ

During Meta Connect yesterday, we got a lot of information regarding Meta's upcoming plans for the Meta Quest 2 headset. One of the big surprises was that the Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella showed up during the event, and actually had a lot to announce.

Amongst other things, Nadella said that we will be able to hold meetings in Microsoft Teams using Meta Quest 2 in the future:

"We are bringing a Microsoft Teams immersive meeting experience to Meta Quest in order to give people new ways to connect with each other. You can connect, share, collaborate as though you were together in person."

Nadella also said that Windows 365 is coming to Quest which gives users the opportunity to "securely stream the entire Windows experience, including all the personalized apps, content, and settings to your VR device", but had another surprise in store as well. It turns out Xbox Game Pass is also getting full Meta Quest 2 support. It won't be virtual reality games though, but a way to enjoy all the titles from the subscription service on a huge 2D screen:

"When Xbox Cloud Gaming launches on the Meta Quest Store, you'll be able to hook up an Xbox controller to your headset and play console games from the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate library on a massive 2D screen, like having a private movie theater available at all times."