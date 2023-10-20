Xbox celebrates TwitchCon with the Las Vegas Sphere

HQ

TwitchCon 2023 kicks off today in Las Vegas and Microsoft has no plans to let this pass unnoticed. They have therefore created an Xbox ad for the giant Sphere, a venue that has been making the rounds ever since it opened late last month.

Sphere is the largest spherical building in the world, beating the previous record holder Globe Arena in Sweden. But the most striking thing about it is the wraparound exterior LED screen with 4D capabilities, which literally makes this venue an enormous and round LED screen, something that has been used in spectacular ways already.

What the Xbox TwitchCon-ad looks like can be found in the X video below. Check it out, as it's pretty eye-catching with some cool effects for the games shown.