Xbox Canada offers solution for cold controllers in the Winter

This comes from the same team that delivered the tuxedo controller.

Xbox Canada has been known for their brilliant marketing department and has made a few very viral hits in social media. This includes an Xbox Series X made out of solid ice as well as the Canadian Tuxedo controller.

Now they are at it again and this time, they have provided a way to keep your Xbox Series S/X controllers warm even when it's really cold outside. Check out the images below. Also; Look at that cute little hat!

