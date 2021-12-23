Xbox Canada offers solution for cold controllers in the Winter

Dansk
Xbox Canada has been known for their brilliant marketing department and has made a few very viral hits in social media. This includes an Xbox Series X made out of solid ice as well as the Canadian Tuxedo controller.
Now they are at it again and this time, they have provided a way to keep your Xbox Series S/X controllers warm even when it's really cold outside. Check out the images below. Also; Look at that cute little hat!