Xbox Canada makes an Xbox Series X in rock solid ice

It's winter and really cold in large parts of Europe and of course in Canada. A country most known for cold winters, maple syrup, ice hockey, extreme politeness and looking really weird in South Park. Therefore it seems fitting that Canada's official Xbox account all of a sudden shared a picture of an over 3ft tall and +200lb heavy ice sculpture of Xbox Series X and a controller.

We don't know how many TFLOPS it sports or how you connect it to your TV - but we assume the risk of overheating is pretty low. You can check it out below.