LIVE

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood
 See in hd icon
Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Xbox Canada makes an Xbox Series X in rock solid ice

The sculpture is over 3ft tall and weighs over 200lb.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

It's winter and really cold in large parts of Europe and of course in Canada. A country most known for cold winters, maple syrup, ice hockey, extreme politeness and looking really weird in South Park. Therefore it seems fitting that Canada's official Xbox account all of a sudden shared a picture of an over 3ft tall and +200lb heavy ice sculpture of Xbox Series X and a controller.

We don't know how many TFLOPS it sports or how you connect it to your TV - but we assume the risk of overheating is pretty low. You can check it out below.

Xbox Canada makes an Xbox Series X in rock solid ice


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy