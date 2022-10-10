Xbox boss shows off and teases new streaming console

HQ

It's not a secret that Microsoft has focused a lot on its cloud technology and streaming the last few years, so it's not surprising that the company has been teasing a new Xbox Series or gadget solely using those two. Now it seems like we're finally closing in on the official reveal and launch.

Because Phil Spencer, the head of Xbox, decided to celebrate Fallout's 25th anniversary with an image of his famous shelf that includes a couple of Vault Boys on it. It didn't take long for keen-eyed gamers to notice something else cool, however, because what's that white thing next to the controller on the top shelf?

Well, Tom Warren, the The Verge journalist that also revealed Xbox Series details and a whole load of other Microsoft projects long before their official unveiling, confirms that this is our first look at Xbox' streaming device codenamed Keystone.

If Spencer and crew follow the same schedule they've done after teasing Xbox Series and other stuff on the shelf, we won't have to wait long for a lot more official information about this new "streaming console". Maybe The Game Awards in December, if not earlier?