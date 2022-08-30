Xbox boss Phil Spencer thinks that less exclusives is better for the industry

HQ

Microsoft is now in the middle of finalising their acquisition of Activision Blizzard. We already know that at least for the time being Call of Duty will be available to PlayStation users as well as Xbox users.

Xbox boss Phil Spencer talked to Bloomberg, and he thinks that in the future exclusives are something we are going to see less and less of. In the long term, it is better to have games available for as many people as possible. This is of course a strategy that Microsoft has been pushing for many years now.

"Maybe you happen in your household to buy an Xbox and I buy a PlayStation and our kids want to play together and they can't because we bought the wrong piece of plastic to plug into our television," he said. "We really love to be able to bring more players in reducing friction, making people feel safe, secure when they're playing, allowing them to find their friends, play with their friends, regardless of what device — I think in the long run that is good for this industry. And maybe in the short run, there's some people in some companies that don't love it. But I think as we get over the hump and see where this industry can continue to grow, it proves out to be true."

Gaming has become more social than ever before, and there are no signs that it's going to change any time soon.