Xbox boss Phil Spencer says Microsoft isn't looking to produce adaptations by itself

A Minecraft Movie, Fallout, even Halo. Microsoft has more than dipped its toe into the world of video game adaptations now, and is looking to expand with the monstrous amount of IP it has at its disposal.

With so much IP to hand, and with so much money seemingly available (enough to make that Activision Blizzard purchase, at least), you may think that Xbox could soon be looking to make TV shows and movies in-house. But, speaking with Variety, Xbox boss Phil Spencer says that the focus right now is still primarily on games.

"I play video games at night, I don't watch a lot of TV and movies," Spencer said. "We have a team with decades of history on building video games. And I love when we do new franchises. We just shipped Avowed, I just came out of a launch review of South of Midnight, a game that's coming out, which is so awesome. I want our team staying very focused...we're a video game organization."

"I'm really trying to keep us focused on being a great creator of interactive entertainment, video games, and then if these other opportunities show up, great. But we start most IP, almost all of our new IP, with, how is it going to play?" he continued. "Because the mechanic of playing the franchise is a unique ingredient we have in our process of video games, and I think that's as important as world building and character building, and that's the area I just want to see our teams continue to innovate in."

So, while projects like A Minecraft Movie might be money-making hits, that doesn't tempt Xbox to start making IPs purely for the adaptations they could bring. Interesting to note.