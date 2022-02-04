Xbox Boss Phil Spencer has won the Lifetime Achievement Award

HQ

The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences has now revealed a new winner of their prestigious DICE Lifetime Achievement Award, and this time it is the Xbox boss, Phil Spencer. The criteria that it is "for individuals whose accomplishments span a broad range of disciplines over a lengthy career in the industry".

He will receive the award from Bethesda's Todd Howard at the 25th Annual DICE Awards ceremony, which takes place in Las Vegas later this month. This means he is joining previous winners such as the creator of PlayStation, Ken Kutaragi, who won the award in 2007, and the former beloved Nintendo boss Satoru Iwata who won in 2015.

President of the AIAS, Meggan Scavio, had this to say about why Phil Spencer won the prize:

"Phil Spencer has demonstrated both passion and leadership throughout his entire career at Microsoft. He's responsible for countless impactful and pivotal initiatives that have reverberated throughout the entire gaming industry. On behalf of the Academy's Board of Directors, we are looking forward to celebrating Spencer's important impact on video game history by presenting him with our Lifetime Achievement Award."

Amongst the people who have congratulated Phil Spencer for this award is Nintendo of America's former boss Reggie Fils-Aimé who tweeted "this is so well deserved, we need to toast this in person!", and Hermen Hulst who is head of PlayStation Studios, and tweeted "Congratulations Phil. So well deserved."

Some other famous people from the industry who sent their regards was the former PlayStation boss Shawn Layden who tweeted "Congratulations and well deserved", Cliff Bleszinski who tweeted "Phil has always been a total class act and great dude. Well deserved." and the Gearbox founder Randy Pitchford who tweeted "This is a well deserved award. Phil is a class act - an advocate for games, game players, and game makers. Congrats, Phil Spencer!"

Phil Spencer himself has also commented this honor by stating:

"The people we work with are the most important part of any progress. This is so true for me. Not only members of #TeamXbox but also players, partners, other platform holders have all helped me learn, grow and realize the opportunity we have. Thank you."

What do you think, is Phil Spencer a worthy winner of such a prestigious award?