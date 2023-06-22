Xbox boss: "People under 25 spend more time in games than" social media

HQ

Gaming is becoming bigger and bigger, and a good sign of this is that there are plenty of movies and series based on video games these days, while the opposite does not seem to be as common anymore. And it's easy to understand why, when listening to the Xbox Corporate Vice President Sarah Bond.

In an interview over at CNN, she had a pretty fascinating fact about gaming to share:

"People under 25 spend more time in games than doing anything else, even social media, which is hard to believe."

Even if 2023 seems to good for the green team with games like Starfield and Forza Motorsport, Bond also commented the fact that 2022 was pretty lackluster for Xbox gamers, and when Redfall didn't deliver they complained loudly:

"[Our fans] are deeply, deeply passionate. So even when things happen that aren't the way we wanted them to go, the passion, the reaction that you see in that, what I actually see is love. They believe in us; they want it to work so badly."

During the interview, Bond explained why they decided to announce a black Xbox Series S with a bigger SSD, claiming it was due to fan requests:

"We just got really consistent player feedback that this is something that they wanted. People loved the black [of the Series X], people wanted more storage, but people liked the size and the great portability of the Series S."

She also mentioned that PC Game Pass players are up 46% year over year, and that she will spend her summer playing Diablo 4 going "in real deep".