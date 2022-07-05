Xbox boss hints at a lot of unannounced games

HQ

The German insider Klobrille is one of the most reliable Xbox sources out there and often shares accurate analysis, exciting rumors and infographics showing the lay of the land for Xbox Game Studios.

Yesterday, he shared something he calls an "Xbox Game Studios & Bethesda Roadmap", which you can check out further down. It is basically a list of confirmed things to come from Microsoft's Xbox division for the upcoming years. While the list is pretty impressive and indicates that Xbox gamers will probably have a good time, it still lacks a lot of games, apparently.

This was revealed by the lead global product marketing boss Aaron Greenberg, who retweeted Klobrille's image while adding "there is a lot more in the works that is not on here". Basically, expect exciting times ahead for all Xbox owners.