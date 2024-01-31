Xbox boss criticises Apple's new iOS rules

HQ

Apple's new iOS rules, mainly concerning third-party stores, were met with harsh criticism from several quarters. Among others, Spotify founder Daniel Ek and Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney delivered some scathing comments about X, and now Xbox has also entered the debate. On the same social platform, Xbox CEO Sarah Bond shares her thoughts on Apple starting to demand more money from developers, and in short, she thinks it's the wrong way to go. She also hopes that Apple will take the criticism to heart and work on a better solution in the future, but it remains to be seen whether the tech giant is interested in something like that or not. Below you can read Bond... Sarah Bond's post in its entirety.