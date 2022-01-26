Xbox boss' Crash Bandicoot avatar on Twitter incites anger among fans

HQ

The Activision takeover continues to stir up hot feelings among fans, and the latest in a string of more or less silly controversies is the Xbox marketing boss Aaron Greenberg's new avatar on his Twitter account. The image of him and a digital Crash with both forming their arms into an X has caused a flurry of emotion among fans of the series who are now verbally attacking Greenberg and how he seems to be alluding to the fact that Crash is now an Xbox character.

One user wrote:

"I'm glad Aaron Greenberg put Crash in his profile picture, it proves:

- Xbox's ineptitude in creating an iconic franchise in its 20-year history.

- They want to know what it feels like, for the first time, to have one of the many historical franchises on PlayStation."

Another called Greenberg's avatar "brag":

"Aaron Greenberg brags about his legacy on Twitter

It's great to see what brands like Crash Bandicoot want, maybe a few years Xbox will buy Ratchet, or Kratos. The bad thing about living off buying what the talent of others creates is that you will always be one step behind"

The raging arguments keeps coming on Twitter and it seems like the flame of the console war has begun to grow in strength after being on the back burner for a while. And with news and speculations of more pending acquisitions, the controversy is unlikely to go any where for a while.

We have an exciting year ahead of us as gamers. What do you think of the Crash fans' anger, is it justified?

