Xbox Black Friday Sale has started

HQ

We're heading into the cheap time of the year as it's time for Black Friday next week. Many stores have already started the sales and earlier today we reported about Sony doing so. Now it is Microsoft's turn, as it now offers slashed prices on more than 900 Xbox games as well as an three months of Xbox Game Pass for PC costing only a £1 / €1.

We have browsed the selection and found ten interesting finds for you, which we could recommend with great and fairly new games with big savings, which aren't included with Xbox Game Pass so they could be of interest for anyone with an Xbox:

• F1 2021 - 45% off (£32.99 / €38.49)

• Far Cry 6 - 30% off (£41.99 / €48.99)

• FIFA 22 - 40% off (£35.99 / €41.99)

• Life is Strange: True Colors - 35% off (£32.49 / €38.99)

• Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - 35% off (£38.99 / €45.49)

• Mass Effect: Legendary Edition - 40% off (£35.99 / €41.99)

• Resident Evil Village - 50% off (£27.49 / €48.99)

• Riders Republic - 30% off (£41.99 / €48.99)

• Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania - 25% off (£26.24 / €29.99)

• Tales of Arise - 30% off (£34.99 / €48.99)

Head over to this link to browse the roughly 900 available offerings, and if you find a particularly good catch or something you would like to recommend to your fellow Gamereactor readers - please post it in our comment section below.