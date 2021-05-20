Xbox/Bethesda joint conference confirmed for E3

You're watching Advertisements

During the last couple of years, Bethesda has had their very own press conference at E3. Since Microsoft bought Bethesda in March, some have wondered how they will handle E3 2021, and now this has been officially clarified.

In an interview with Le Figaro, Xbox Game Studios boss Matt Booty confirmed that Xbox and Bethesda will have a joint press conference this year. Booty also explains that Microsoft won't interfere with neither Bethesda's publishing services or their developers creative freedom, but says all their games will be released for Xbox Game Pass on day one.

It is believed that Bethesda will show both Starfield and Wolfenstein 3 at E3 this year, and also maybe Arkane's upcoming vampire-RPG Omen. We might also see PlayStation time exclusive titles as Deathloop and Ghostwire: Tokyo are being developed by Bethesda teams.

Microsoft will show Halo Infinite and likely also Microsoft Flight Simulator for Xbox Series S/X. It is also highly likely that Forza will be there in some capacity, and probably some surprises as well. We can also expect new major announcements for Xbox Game Pass.