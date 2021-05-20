Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Xbox/Bethesda joint conference confirmed for E3

It is believed that Starfield and Wolfenstein 3 will be shown.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

During the last couple of years, Bethesda has had their very own press conference at E3. Since Microsoft bought Bethesda in March, some have wondered how they will handle E3 2021, and now this has been officially clarified.

In an interview with Le Figaro, Xbox Game Studios boss Matt Booty confirmed that Xbox and Bethesda will have a joint press conference this year. Booty also explains that Microsoft won't interfere with neither Bethesda's publishing services or their developers creative freedom, but says all their games will be released for Xbox Game Pass on day one.

It is believed that Bethesda will show both Starfield and Wolfenstein 3 at E3 this year, and also maybe Arkane's upcoming vampire-RPG Omen. We might also see PlayStation time exclusive titles as Deathloop and Ghostwire: Tokyo are being developed by Bethesda teams.

Microsoft will show Halo Infinite and likely also Microsoft Flight Simulator for Xbox Series S/X. It is also highly likely that Forza will be there in some capacity, and probably some surprises as well. We can also expect new major announcements for Xbox Game Pass.

Xbox/Bethesda joint conference confirmed for E3


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy