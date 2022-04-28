Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase confirmed in June

HQ

There is no E3 this year, but fortunately, this does not mean we won't get press conferences. Microsoft has invested a lot in this format during the last couple of years, and 2022 won't be any different.

The official Xbox account on Twitter has now confirmed the time and date for this years Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, which starts on June 12 at 18:00 BST / 19:00 CEST. As this is a Sunday, it should be easy to follow for most people.

And with this being confirmed. Let's open the bag of speculations and wishes. We expect a whole lot of Starfield and Xbox Game Pass additions, but hopefully also a new Wolfenstein. We really do hope we'll get to see Fable as well, and the rumoured revamped Xbox controller.

What do you think we're going to see and which announcement do you hope for?