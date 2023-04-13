Xbox April Update is ready for launch

HQ

Microsoft has now presented the April Update for the Xbox consoles, which is ready to be released "soon" (likely later today). Unlike the last updates we've gotten, this is a smaller one with two new features.

The first one is called Refreshed Xbox Search Experience, which means you have a much better search tool at your disposal now. This includes "a sleek new look, gallery-style results, visible filter categories navigable with RB/LB, the option to "search on YouTube" within the Movies & TV tab, and more".

The second new addition is Adjustable active hours power setting for your Xbox console. This makes it easier to use the carbon aware updates that was previously released as you can "now adjust active hours to have the console ready to wake up when you're likely to use it and shut down at the times you select to save energy". Outside of those hours when you know you'll be asleep or at school/work, the Xbox "will fully shut down and draw 0.5 watts as compared to 10-15 watts while active". A clever way to save money and the environment.