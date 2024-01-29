Xbox app now updated with 'touch controls'

HQ

Microsoft is currently in the process of developing touchscreen controller support for the Xbox app for Android and iOS. This means that you will soon be able to remotely control your console and play your Xbox titles with your smartphone, without a controller.

The principle is the same as that currently used for Xbox Cloud Gaming, where an interface is added to the app that simulates the controller's buttons directly on the screen. Support is already implemented for a large number of titles on the platform, including Hades, Minecraft Dungeons and Yakuza: Like a Dragon.

While many may prefer to play with a controller, being able to enjoy Microsoft's vast library of titles remotely via Xbox, using only a mobile phone, is clearly a step forward.

Do you prefer to play on a touchscreen or with a controller?