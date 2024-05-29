Xbox app now has page for Dragon Age: Dreadwolf

HQ

Any gamer who's been following Bioware since before the ill-fated Anthem is surely counting down the days until the anticipated full reveal of Dragon Age: Dreadwolf sometime this summer. What perhaps not everyone is expecting is that the game is coming "relatively soon" to PC and consoles.

No, we don't have that insider information, unfortunately, but if you're an Xbox gamer or use the Xbox app on your mobile device, you might want to check it out right now. If you do a search for Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, you'll see that there's now a page in the app with a "Download to Console" option. There's also a new description of the game, which closes with the phrase "Full release summer 2024".

No, the download link doesn't work... yet.

Both Microsoft and Bioware have been extremely secretive about any information about the upcoming Dragon Age, so perhaps we're in for a big surprise at the Xbox Games Showcase on June 9th, where we'll get a definitive release date for Dragon Age: Dreadwolf. And if the app page is anything to go by, it could even be in the next few months. A shadow drop, perhaps?