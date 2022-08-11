Xbox announces their full Gamescom plans

HQ

We already knew that Microsoft was going to participate at the German game expo Gamescom later this month, but now they have shared more information on what to expect on Xbox Wire.

Microsoft writes that we "can expect a little more insight into some of our previously announced games coming to Xbox in the next 12 months". There will also be a show booth obviously, and gamers who are fortunate enough to visit Gamescom in Cologne will be able to go hands-on with these titles and possibly even more:

Xbox Game Studio:

• Pentiment (Obsidian Entertainment / Xbox Game Studios)

• Age of Empires IV (Relic Entertainment & World's Edge / Xbox Game Studios)

• Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio / Xbox Game Studios Publishing)

• Sea of Thieves (Rare Games / Xbox Game Studios)

• Grounded (Obsidian Entertainment / Xbox Game Studios)

Third-party partners:

• Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio / Focus Entertainment)

• Disney Dreamlight Valley (Gameloft)

• Gunfire Reborn (Duoyi Games / 505 Games)

• Inkulinati (Yaza Games / Daedalic Entertainment)

• Last Case of Benedict Fox (Plot Twist Games / Rogue Games)

• Lies of P (Neowiz)

• Lightyear Frontier (Frame Break)

• Planet of Lana (Wishfully / Thunderful)

• You Suck at Parking (Happy Volcano)

Microsoft also promises other event like photo-ops, walk the plank with Sea of Thieves and meeting characters from their games. Add to this that there will be an Xbox Booth @ Gamescom Live Stream on August 25 (14:00 - 20:00 CEST), in which we can look forward to "developer interviews and gameplay from various Xbox Game Studios including Mojang Studios, Obsidian Entertainment, and World's Edge plus Xbox Game Studios Publishing and their partners at Asobo Studio, in addition to some of our highly anticipated games from our third-party partners".

Don't forget that Geoff Keighley also has a Gamescom Opening Night Live stream on August 23 (19:00 BST / 20:00 CEST) in which we are promised 30+ games with brand new content and several new reveals, in which Microsoft and Xbox also are expected to participate in.