Xbox announces Pulse Cipher Special Edition controller

It has a red transparent top case that shows glimpses at its interior.

If you're planning to buy a new Xbox controller, we suggest you wait two more weeks. Microsoft announces via Bluesky that just before Valentine's Day they are launching a bright red and retro-inspired transparent controller

The controller is called Pulse Cipher Special Edition, and Microsoft claims that you can "catch a glimpse of the silver midframe through the red transparent top case to reveal the mysteries found within". The beauty can be checked out in a short video in the Bluesky post as well as some pictures below.

Maybe something to treat yourself or a gamer loved one on Valentine's Day? It will be released on February 4 and can be pre-ordered on the Xbox Store.

