Xbox announces Mineral Camo Special Edition Controller

And it's available now.

Microsoft loves different controllers and keeps offering them in a variety of flavours. Now a new one has been revealed over at Xbox Wire (although it was leaked from an online retailer a few days ago).

This one is a part of the camo series and will be the fourth addition. It's called Mineral Camo, which joined the previous ones; Night Ops Camo, Arctic Camo, and Daystrike Camo. Microsoft writes that "this color design sets it apart from the others in the Camo collection as its ocean tones, inspired by geode crystals", and it's available starting today from selected retailers and Xbox.com.

