Xbox announces indie game fall showcase

As you probably are aware of, Microsoft has a program called Independent Developers @ Xbox ([email protected]), which is basically a way for video game developers to self-publish their titles without the need of a publisher.

This has become very popular and led to a whole lot of quality over the years, like Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden, FAR: Lone Sails and Tunic just to name a few. Now it's time to get a new round of [email protected] games presented and revealed as Microsoft has just confirmed on Xbox Wire that we can look forward to an [email protected] Fall Showcase on September 14 at 19:00 (CEST).

We are promised 90 minutes of content, which includes gameplay from Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed. Something to look forward to perhaps?