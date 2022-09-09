Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Xbox announces indie game fall showcase

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed is one of the games that will be shown on September 14.

As you probably are aware of, Microsoft has a program called Independent Developers @ Xbox ([email protected]), which is basically a way for video game developers to self-publish their titles without the need of a publisher.

This has become very popular and led to a whole lot of quality over the years, like Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden, FAR: Lone Sails and Tunic just to name a few. Now it's time to get a new round of [email protected] games presented and revealed as Microsoft has just confirmed on Xbox Wire that we can look forward to an [email protected] Fall Showcase on September 14 at 19:00 (CEST).

We are promised 90 minutes of content, which includes gameplay from Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed. Something to look forward to perhaps?

