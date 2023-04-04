Xbox announces eco-friendly controller

HQ

Microsoft has just announced a new controller that offers a double dose of green gaming, as it's both for Xbox and environmentally conscious. The Xbox Wireless Controller Remix Special Edition has a vibrant organic look, and the design is described as "earth-tone colors with subtle variations, swirling, markings, and texturing".

But that's not all that's impressive about this new controller. The body of the device is made from recycled resins, which means less waste and a cleaner planet. On Xbox Wire, Microsoft explains:

"We aspire to create a future of gaming in a world that we want to play in. Earth Day is just around the corner, and it provides all of us with a special opportunity to reflect on how we can improve our impact on the planet. To celebrate this year, we've created an Xbox controller that features recovered plastics with one-third of it made from regrind and reclaimed materials."

And if that wasn't enough, the packaging is also eco-friendly, with recyclable materials and no single-use plastics. It is also delivered with a Xbox Rechargeable Battery Pack to avoid single use batteries. This new controller sets an example for the gaming industry, showing that it's possible to create sustainable peripherals. It's a step in the right direction, and we can only hope that other companies follow suit.

The Xbox Wireless Controller Remix Special Edition launches on April 18 but can be pre-ordered starting today via the Xbox Store.

Will you upgrade your gaming setup with this eco-friendly and stylish controller?