news

Xbox and Seagate announce permanent price reduction on Storage Expansion Cards

It's finally geting cheaper to upgrade your Xbox storage, although only in the US for now.

Everyone who has a constant problem with lack of storage space on their Xbox Series S/X can rejoice. At least if you happen to live in the US. Microsoft and Seagate have just announced permanent price reductions on the rather expensive storage expansions. You can see the old and new prices in dollars below, and especially the largest 2TB version will be much cheaper. Xbox's official website shows the updated prices and information has also been sent to all major retailers. Whether this will also be reflected on the prices in the EU and UK remains to be seen, but it seems likely (although we'll we keep our fingers crossed)
.


  • 512GB Seagate Expansion Card: $89.99 (Previous Price - $139.99)

  • 1TB Seagate Expansion Card: $149.99 (Previous Price - $219.99)

  • 2TB Seagate Expansion Card: $279.99 (Previous Price - $399.99)

Are you running out of space on your Xbox?

