Xbox and King Ice announces $10,000 necklace

If you feel like flaunting your love of Microsoft's consoles and have more money than most of us, then their collaboration with King Ice could be something for you. They have now announced a necklace priced at $10,000. It is made with solid gold, diamonds and emeralds, and the description reads:

"The Xbox logo has seen many iterations over its lifetime. The most recognizable being the sphere logo, introduced with the Xbox 360. As only King Ice can, we introduce a fully iced, 14K Solid Gold 3D sphere pendant complete with genuine diamonds and emeralds in the iconic "chasm" shape."

Head over this way to order your very own necklace and perhaps get one for your partner as a Xmas gift while you are at it. But hurry up, as the shipping is 4-6 weeks if you want it in time for Santa Claus' yearly visit (we assume all of Gamereactor's readers are on Santa's nice list).