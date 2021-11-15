Xbox and Gucci have teamed up to create a luxury $10,000 Series X

HQ

In celebration of Xbox's 20th anniversary (which is today by the way), Microsoft has teamed up with Gucci to create a luxury $10,000 Series X console. The collaboration is limited to just 100 numbered models, so you'll need to act fast if you intend to pick one up.

So, for $10,000, what is exactly different? Well, the console itself is laser-engraved with the GG pattern and comes bundled with two wireless controllers. These wireless controllers differ from the default Xbox ones, as they include the Gucci logo and are marked with blue and red stripes. Additionally, it's packaged with a designer Gucci hardcase that is inspired by Gucci's archival luggage.

You can take a look at this very limited edition Series X in the photo below: