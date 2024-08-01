Xbox and Discord's integration brings a slew of new features in another update

HQ

As Discord furthers its integration into both Xbox and PlayStation consoles, the service is trying its best to mimic the experience users on PC get. That means being able to call your friends, watch their streams, and more.

Those features are now on their way to Xbox in a new update. You'll be able to call and receive calls from your friends directly through the Xbox version of Discord, and if a friend is sharing their screen either on mobile, PC, or on console, you'll be able to join the stream.

Also, you'll be able to see who's up to what via the Happening now portion of the app alongside Xbox parties, so you can blend the two services in one. Essentially, this will hopefully allow most of the PC Discord services to come to Xbox without hassle, allowing for smooth console calling.