Xbox and chill with mini fridge this holiday

The look of Xbox Series X was compared to refrigerators from the day the console was revealed back in December 2019. This was embraced by Microsoft who used the likeness in various ways and even sent out full size Xbox Series X refrigerators to famous people at the consoles launch.

Since then, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (who is a known Xbox gamer), has launched his very own line of mini fridges looking like the console, which became viral. So when Twitter launched a brand competition, the Xbox team promised they would produce Xbox mini fridges if they won - and they did win. And they obviously intend to keep the promise.

After the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase ended late Sunday, Microsoft finally released an Xbox and chill mini fridge trailer. Here, we get to know that it will launch later this year so we can have our beverage of choice (Gamereactor are San Pellegrino fans!) cooled in style. Take a look at the video below.

We assume these will be scalped right away, so if you want one, make sure to pre-order when the campaign starts.