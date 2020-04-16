Xbox and CDPR are teasing something Cyberpunk 2077 related

Yesterday we reported on the fact that a Cyberpunk 2077 wireless Xbox controller had been listed on Amazon but apparently, that was not all. In a series of recent tweets have unveiled mysterious websites, sneaky hints and imagery suggesting that a Cyberpunk 2077 themed Xbox console is about to be revealed at the very least.

Xbox posted a teaser "trailer" on Twitter consisting of what seems to be lines of code and when the last code is typed into the browser, one is taken to a locked site requiring a username and a password. Fans are joining together on social media (on the very Twitter post, for example) to solve the mystery and some progress has been made, but as of writing, no one has reached a final conclusion if such a conclusion is possible.

If one instead goes to Xbox's official website, however, the site has an animated temporary overlay that shows a very brief silhouette of an Xbox One X or Xbox Series X console and the text "Return in 4 days". This suggests that the leaked controller could be accompanied by a console of a Cyberpunk 2077 design shortly which, if so, could potentially be revealed in a few days.

