news
Featured: E3 2021 Coverage

Xbox and Bethesda to show Halo Infinite and Starfield on June 13

The companies' E3 showcase has been confirmed.

While we already knew when EA, Ubisoft and a few other companies will have their biggest reveals and announcements this summer, many of us have really wanted to hear what Microsoft is planning. One of the reasons for this is that this year's Xbox E3 briefing will be extra special because Microsoft and Bethesda are joining forces, which makes tonight's announcement especially exciting.

Because Microsoft has finally confirmed that what's simply called the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase will start at 6 PM BST / 7 PM CEST on June 13. While the accompanying image clearly confirms Halo Infinite will be shown, you'll also get to see the Skyrim developers' Starfield, Forza Horizon 5, Psychonauts 2 and more from both Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda and third-party teams in the approximately 90 minutes the show will last.

